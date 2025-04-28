Six pastors sworn in as chaplains at West Point Police Department

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department will have a little more grace and mercy on the streets.

Six area pastors were sworn in as chaplains for the agency.

Chief Avery Cook hopes the clergy will help build stronger connections to the community.

The group will also be able to help officers when a crisis occurs within the department or victims of crimes in the town.

“These people that we work with are putting their lives on the line to protect us. Now, yes, we live in West Point. We live in Clay County we live in. We are not in big cities, but our officers still put their lives on the line to protect us, they come out and they serve, and they do the things we need them to do,” said WPPD Chaplain Rick Fuller.

“We are not opening this chaplain program just for the officers, our chaplains will be utilized to go to homes in the case of God forbid. There’s a death to try to console and to help the family members out in delivering the message to them,” said West Point Police Department Assistant Police Chief Michael Edwards.

The group was sworn in at the police department.

