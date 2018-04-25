Skull found on Armistead Road identified

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A skull found back in March has been ID’d as a man who was reported missing back in 2016.

The Mississippi Crime Lab says the remains found on March 13, 2018 are that of Selvain McQueen II of Columbus.

On May 2, 2016 a report was taken at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Dept. by Ms. Tashika McQueen.

Ms. McQueen reported that her husband Selvain McQueen II had been missing for about 45 days and that she needed to file a missing person’s report.

On March 13, 2018, deputies responded to the area of Armistead Road and Hughes Rd to the report of a found human skull.

Deputies and investigators responded to the area and immediately began an investigation.

Lowndes County Coroner, Greg Merchant, was contacted and responded to the scene.

Evidence was gathered and a search was immediately initiated.

Evidence was sent off to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for forensics.

Officers also sent items to the Crime Lab of missing persons that Lowndes County has.

This is all the information that we have at this time. The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information that can assist in this case can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-1136 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.