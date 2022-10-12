Slain Greenville officer identified

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty has been identified as Detective Myiesha Stewart. Commissioner Sean Tindell with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, along with the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police identified the officer.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Detective Myiesha Stewart. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as well as the members of the Greenville Police Department,” said Commissioner Tindell.

The deadly shooting happened Tuesday night around 7:30p.m. near Highway 1 and Highway 82.

“Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with family of the deceased officer and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons.

The mayor has ordered flags fly at half-staff.

The mayor also stated in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured when the gunfire erupted. However, the conditions of others involved are unknow.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the suspect is being treated and is in the custody of law enforcement.