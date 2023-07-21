Slate Springs Water Association in Calhoun County issues boil water notice

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Calhoun County residents will need to take a few extra precautions for the next few days.

The Slate Springs Water Association has issued a boil water notice.

This affects all water customers on Highway 9 north of Slate Springs and County Road 368.

You will need to boil your water for at least one minute before use until further notice.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter