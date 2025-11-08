Slight Chance of Rain Tonight, Big Changes On The Way Sunday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Limited rain chances as we head into tonight and Saturday. But BIG changes are on its way as an artic front pushes into our area Sunday morning!

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase as a cold front pushes into our area. Rain chances are slim as lows drop to the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: One more warm day is in store as highs reach into the upper 70s once again with only a small chance of seeing showers and storms.

ARCTIC FRONT INCOMING: A big arctic front will push into our area Sunday morning. This will lead to high temperatures Sunday only reaching into the upper 50s. As you wake up Monday morning, many of us will be at or below freezing, Brrr!