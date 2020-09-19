Slightly sunnier Sunday, dry for right now

Dry weather continues for at least the next few days as clouds continue to stick around. This will help to keep our temperatures lower with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80. Rain will be possible by Thursday as what’s left of Tropical Storm Beta could approach the area.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Light northeasterly winds continue.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: We’ll see a bit more sunshine for the second half of the weekend as comfortable weather continues. Highs will be in the low 80s with breezy easterly winds.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Our weather pattern will remain generally the same for the first half of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds (likely more clouds than sun at times) with cooler temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Rain chances remain low. Fitting weather for the first day of fall which will be on Tuesday.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: We’ll have to watch the second half of the week and the weekend as some indications are that Tropical Storm Beta could bring us some showers. As for now, we’re not sold on it, so we’ll keep rain chances low. Just be aware that we may have to increase those rain chances a bit as the forecast becomes more clear. Either way, clouds look to continue with highs staying near 80 and morning lows near 60.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram