Slightly warmer next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moving out of the upper 80s, highs are expected to push back into the low to middle 90s. Overall, the other conditions maintain the same. Pleasant mix of sun and clouds across our sky.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another mild night. A few passing clouds may be possible, though we are expecting to stay fairly clear. Temperatures are going to be falling back into the middle 60s tonight.

FRIDAY: Warming up a little bit. Moving into the lower 90s a bit more. Sun, a few clouds, and dry conditions finish off the week. Stay hydrated if you are heading to any Friday night football games. Mild and clear for your Friday night, with lows again in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Low to middle 90s will hold strong through the weekend. Water will be our best friend. Sunscreen wouldn’t be a bad idea either, especially if you are considering going to any collegiate football games or tailgating ahead of time. A bit more mild for overnight conditions, as temperatures bump back up into the middle to upper 60s.