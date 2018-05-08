Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

This is an old classic with amazing flavor. By using the stove to help sear the beef, it adds a world of flavor to your finished product. It’s well worth it and why we give it a gold star for a family meal!

INGREDIENTS:

3 lbs boneless beef chuck roast, chunked

1 tbsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

4 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, sliced

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp “Tuscan Seasoning”

1 tbsp worcestershire sauce

1 cup red wine

3 cups beef stock

2 cups baby carrots

2 lbs baby potatoes, cubed

2 tbsp cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Tuscan Seasoning:

3 tbsp dried rosemary 3 tbsp dried oregano 3 tbsp dried basil 1.5 tbsp thyme 1.5 tbsp dried sage

***You’ll only use two tbsp of this, leave the rest in an air-tight container. Any time you work with beef, this is a winning flavor combination! DIRECTIONS:

1) Season the chunked beef with salt and pepper.

2) Warm 2 tbsp olive oil in skillet. Wait until the oil is warm/hot (you can feel the heat about 6 inches above with your hand).

3) Brown the chunked and seasoned beef in the skillet. You won’t cook it all the way through, but just sear the outside. This helps add lots of flavor to the beef. Remove the beef and add it to the crock-pot. It’s also important to not crowd your beef. You can have two to three turns of searing beef.

4) Add the other 2 tbsp oil and heat your skillet up. Add the onions to skillet.

5) Cook for 3-4 mins, then add the garlic. You are looking to get your onions somewhat clear.

6) Add in your Tuscan Seasoning mix, worcestershire sauce and red wine to the pan. Stir.

7) Pour in beef stock, simmer for 3-5 minutes.

8) Add the mixture from the pan into the crock-pot.

9) Cook low and slow for 5 hours.

10) Halfway through, add potatoes and carrots. (You can also add at the beginning if you want to)

11) Cook low and slow for another 5 hours TO MAKE GRAVY:

12) Whisk water, cornstarch together. Heat up on the stove-top.

13) Remove most of the meat and vegetables from the Crock-Pot. Use the remaining broth in the crock-pot and mix with your slurry mixture on the stove. The mixture will start to look shiny and get thick as you keep heating it up. SERVE:

Serve on a slice of bread or plain. You can also mix your gravy in or leave your gravy on the side. - Advertisement - Tuscan Seasoning: