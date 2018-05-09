Slow decline in Mississippi catfish farms raises questions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Across Mississippi many catfish farmers are draining some of their ponds.

Tens of thousands of acres have been converted to row crops.

But does that mean the catfish industry is drying up in Mississippi?

Let’s go ahead and get the main fear out of the way.

Mississippi is still number one in catfish production, but the decline in this acreage is concerning.

We speak with local farmers and Mississippi State Extension for more information.

If you’ve ever heard the phrase ‘you can never have too much of anything,’ you’d be wrong when talking about the catfish business.

“There has been an abundance of fish, and the prices have dropped a little because of the supply,” said Noxubee County Catfish farmer, Waldean Peaster.

Lower prices means lower profits for Mississippi farmers, forcing many to leave the business all together.

The number of acres has shrunk by almost one-hundred thousand since 2002 (130,500 to 34,700), but as Peaster tells us, farmers switching from fish to crops is normal.

“It seems like when it gets really good, it’s really good, and a lot of people jump into it,” he said. “Then it gets over produce, and then it seems like it takes a little slump.”

“Everybody wants to get it, but when prices go down they get out,” added Mississippi State Extension Agent for Noxubee County, Dr. Crayton Coleman.

What’s more is while acreage in catfish farms has declined, the number of imported catfish has done the exact opposite, adding more fish to the consuming population.

“There’s other countries that come in and dump their products on us,” said Coleman, “and it’s kind of unfair for our farmers because it changes the market. It’s not a level playing field for our farmers.”

Peaster has been farming his ponds for over 30 years and has seen market fluctuations like this before.

We’re in the middle of one right now.

“It’s kind of a cycle they go through, and I wouldn’t say that we are in such good times right now,” Peaster said. “Actually, we are in a little depressed times right now, but having seen these come and go probably three or four times in my lifetime already I’m looking positive that it will turn around again.”

100,000 acres… That’s a bit of a drop.

All that being said, Mississippi is still number one in production, but farmers would like for those who love a good catfish fillet to stay local and buy American.