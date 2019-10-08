Slow-Pitch Playoffs: Tupelo Tops Columbus In Three-Game Thriller

WATCH: Highlights and scores from the high school slow-pitch softball state tournament.
RESULTS:
CLASS 2
Tupelo defeats Columbus 2-1 (12-3, 12-15, 21-15)
Choctaw Central defeats South Pontotoc 2-0 (10-3, 13-11)
CLASS 1
East Webster defeats Humphreys County 2-0 (27-5, 28-5)
Amory defeats Vardaman 2-0 (13-2, 11-10)
Hamilton defeats Nettleton 2-0 (9-0, 15-3)
Houston defeats Smithville 2-1 (5-9, 14-12, 12-10)
ROUND THREE:
Amory at East Webster
Hamilton at Houston
Tupelo at Neshoba Central