Slow-Pitch Playoffs: Tupelo Tops Columbus In Three-Game Thriller

By
Tom Eble
-
0

WATCH: Highlights and scores from the high school slow-pitch softball state tournament.

RESULTS:

CLASS 2
Tupelo defeats Columbus 2-1 (12-3, 12-15, 21-15)
Choctaw Central defeats South Pontotoc 2-0 (10-3, 13-11)

CLASS 1
East Webster defeats Humphreys County 2-0 (27-5, 28-5)
Amory defeats Vardaman 2-0 (13-2, 11-10)
Hamilton defeats Nettleton 2-0 (9-0, 15-3)
Houston defeats Smithville 2-1 (5-9, 14-12, 12-10)

ROUND THREE:

Amory at East Webster
Hamilton at Houston

Tupelo at Neshoba Central

