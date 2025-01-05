Small Alabama town comes together to kick off the new year

The town of Kennedy and the South Lamar County Chamber of Commerce hosted their fourth New Year's party for the local community.

KENNEDY, Ala. (WCBI) – In small towns community is everything.

It’s a shared value of those who grew up there.

Kennedy, Alabama is one of those small towns, and its locals rely on their neighbors to be there when they need them.

Lana Lollar, a Kennedy Baptist Church Praise Band singer said she loves the town, and her family is very involved in the community.

“It’s wonderful,” Lollar said. “I teach at the school here, and my kids are young and involved in things. And our church is here in town and it’s just nice to have family just all around. You always have somebody you can call on if you need help.”

Christina Higginbotham, the South Lamar County Chamber of Commerce president said they’re lucky to have a small community.

“We’re fortunate for our small community to be able to lean on each other,” Higginbotham said. “You know, during the good times and the bad.”

The town of Kennedy and the South Lamar County Chamber of Commerce have been hosting kick-off to New Year’s parties for four years.

Higginbotham said events like this keep communities alive.

“I heard a quote a long time ago that if younger people don’t get involved in their communities they will slowly die,” Higginbotham said. “So it’s really important to try to have stuff going on throughout the year.”

Lollar said it’s a good thing to have something to do in Kennedy.

“I think it’s great to just bring people together and give people something to do,” Lollar said. “You know, a lot of times people are like, ‘there’s nothing to do around here.’ So when our town puts out something like this it just gives something, you know, just a safe environment to come and have some good food and fun and fellowship.”

Lollar said it gives her a feeling like no other when people put in the work to host events for her community.

“Well, it shows that they care about the community,” Lollar said. “It’s a lot of work to put on an event like this. A lot of preparation and a lot of behind-the-scenes that people don’t see. So we hope for a good turnout because it makes it worthwhile for people that put all the hard work into it.”

The next event the South Lamar County Chamber of Commerce will host is the Three Creek Fest on April 4 and 5.

