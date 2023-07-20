Small Business Administration remains active in disaster recovery efforts

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – While most people associate FEMA with disaster assistance, the Small Business Administration, or SBA, is also very active in recovery efforts.

Since the March 24 and 25 tornado outbreaks, the SBA has approved over $19.2 million to assist in recovery efforts in the areas affected, including Monroe, Montgomery, and Carroll Counties.

The agency is now expanding efforts into some of the counties surrounding those that were hardest hit.

The SBA is working to identify businesses in those counties that may need capital loans.

That expanded area includes Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Webster, and Yalobusha counties.

