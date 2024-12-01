Small Business Saturday: A big day for small businesses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Small Business Saturday is a big day for small businesses.

It’s the day after Black Friday and the Saturday before Cyber Monday.

It was created back in 2010 by American Express to encourage people to support local businesses.

Many local businesses across the United States and here in Columbus offer deals on this day.

Owner of Hollyhocks Gloria Herriott says they’ve participated in Small Business Saturday since it was started.

“It’s really a great time for the community to support their small businesses, which are really the heart of the community,” Herriott said. “I think it’s really important for people to remember that when they do shop small and local, that money is staying in the community. And so it really does help our tax base. It helps our schools and it helps the jobs in our community.”

Hollyhocks has been in business for 27 years.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.