Small businesses preparing for holiday season amid pandemic

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s the time of the year where business is typically booming.

But this holiday season is quite like no other because of COVID19 said Victoria Lindsey, sales associate at George-Mary’s in Starkville.

So creating a safe and beneficial game plan was the focus this holiday season.

“We have our pre-Black Friday beginning on Friday the 20th. And then on Saturday we will be doing our cyber deals,” said Lindsey. “After Thanksgiving we have our Black Friday bonanza where we will be having some more fabulous deals in the first 10 purchasing customers get a free Christmas T-shirt.”

As for Gail Stevens, owner of Park Place Boutique and Salon in Columbus, she said they are adding a new service for customers this year round.

“We will do a personal shopper here,” said Stevens. “So if grandma or somebody wants to send their list, their Christmas list, we will do all the shopping, gift wrap it and deliver it to your house for you.”

As for those planning to shop in store, both stores are enforcing masks while inside and social distancing.