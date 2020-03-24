Small businesses and the self-employed struggle during social distancing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Strong– It’s a phrase you may have seen floating around on social media.

It’s no secret that recent social distancing practices have taken a toll on both small businesses and those who are self-employed.

“Last Monday, we did $7.99 in sales,” said University Screenprint owner Marc Anthony.

Anthony said the effects of social distancing have crippled his business.

“We had quite a few orders canceled after the university closed, and we were trying to come up with a way to cash-flow the store because business has died in Starkville with the university down,” said Anthony.

Looking for a way to boost sales, Anthony got creative.

The phrase “Starkville Strong” has been circulating online, with many Starkville natives pledging to support a different small business every day of the week.

Now, Starkville Strong has gone from a popular phrase to a fashion statement.

“We’re trying to keep them employed, keep them working, this is one way we’re doing it. It gives them something to print. You know, we’re trying to make ends meet,” said Anthony.

Small businesses aren’t the only ones falling on hard times.

The past few weeks have been a struggle for self-employed people as well– like the stylists from Chromatix on Main who closed their doors Monday.

“If we’re not behind the chair, we’re not making money. It’s just as plain and simple as that,” said hairstylist Pam Foster.

Foster has been a stylist for 34 years.

She said she’s never faced an obstacle quite like this.

“We’re just having to reschedule our clients, we’re trying to figure out how far out we need to re-book them and try to help them as much as we can and calm their nerves also,” said Foster.

Unlike other jobs, Hairstylists are considered self-employed, making them ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Even though the salon chairs are empty, there are still a few ways clients can help.

“If they would or if they can maybe pay for their appointment in advance for the appointment that’s coming up for whenever we do get to do their hair again. Retail sales, you know, if you buy retail from your stylist, you can always still continue to buy it, and as needed, you know, we maybe could do a drop-off or something like that,” said Foster.

For more information on Starkville Strong, click here.