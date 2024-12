Small electrical fire breaks out in Caledonia Middle School

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – There was some unwanted excitement at Caledonia Middle School.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison said there was a small electrical fire.

It happened in an office and was contained to an electrical outlet. There was minimal damage.

Students were evacuated for a short time.

No injuries were reported.

