Small towns are running on tight budgets due to high jail costs

Some small town law enforcement departments are starting to feel some pain in their pocketbooks.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In today’s world, the prices for most things are going up. That includes housing inmates.

Some small-town law enforcement departments are starting to feel some pain in their pocketbooks.

- Advertisement -

The price to house an inmate in County jails is going up.

In Calhoun County, the rate has gone from $25 to $35 a day.

Vardaman Police Chief Kenneth Scott said those expenses are stressing his already tight budget.

“Small towns can not afford it. The state has cut some money coming into the towns. The police department isn’t supposed to be a money making operation no way. But it should support itself and the way the laws are set up now, it’s hard to support itself, ” said Scott.

Not only are those departments responsible for paying the daily fee, but they also have to foot the bill for healthcare.

“We’re responsible for their hospital bill we responsible for doctor visits. Now I mean there’s no way you know to keep our equipment up and keep our salaries paid. They are tying our hands to where we can’t do our job, “said Scott.

Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope said those costs are putting a hardship on his town too.

“It comes out of the city, other budgets because they can’t collect it, we can’t make it we can’t, you know. Each person that has a fine, it’s just a little bit more that’s coming out of our money in the general fund. It affects us quite a bit, “said Pope.

While housing fees quickly add up, Scott and Pope are hoping legislation will bring that cost back down to $25.

“There’s no way, you know, what crime rate will be but we try to stay within our budget,” said Scott.

Both men plan to work into their town’s budget to manage jail fees.