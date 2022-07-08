Smattering of rain chances Saturday and beyond gives hope for cooling

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Decent chances for rain Saturday are followed by infrequent chances later throughout the rest of the week and the week after. Highs start in the upper 90s but look to slowly cool down ending up close to 90 by Friday next week. SATURDAY: Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s make for yet another miserable day outside. Some relief is on the way however, in the form of scattered thunderstorms across the region. Lows reach into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

SUNDAY: Like Saturday, highs stick with the mid to upper 90s plan, although some rain cooling may lead to a slight temperature dip. The chance for rain Sunday is notably less than Saturday, although scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected in the area. Lows hit the mid 70s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually start to cool down heading into next week, culminating in highs in the low 90s by Friday. Intermittent rain chances offer more opportunity for cooling, along with more cloud cover later in the week. Lows sit in the mid to low 70s throughout.