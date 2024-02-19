Smithsonian exhibit lands in West Point museum

"Crossroads: Change in Rural America" is a Smithsonian Exhibit making the rounds to six towns in Mississippi. It's current stop, West Point.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A new museum exhibit has found a home in the Black Prairie Blues Museum for the next few weeks.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is a Smithsonian Exhibit making the rounds to six towns in Mississippi. It’s current stop… West Point.

The exhibit documents the changes in rural towns in America. Lisa Klutts of the Growth Alliance said it also teaches the community about West Point.

“the exhibit itself talks about the changes in communities across America, in rural communities, but how West Point has changed over the years too, and the landscape and the businesses and seeing old pictures of how West Point has changed. There’s a lot of history in West Point that people don’t know about or they may have forgotten about and how we have changed over the years,” Klutts said.

The director of the museum, Deborah Mansfield, said the exhibit is part of an effort to give the museum more exposure.

“It’s going to bring in people that have never been in our museum and help them see what we do here in the museum as well as learn about their community and changes across rural America. The more new fresh eyes we can get in this museum the better because we are always asking for funding for the museum and for people to participate in some of our exhibits and events that we have here. We have a lot to offer the town, the community, and Mississippi actually. So the more people we can get in here the better,” Mansfield said.

And with a name like Smithsonian attached, they hope to do just that.

“We want to educate, young people, old people, all people about everything from music to culture to everything. We’ve even had food exhibits and things like that here so we are not limited to what we want to educate people on here,” Mansfield said.

The exhibit will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 2nd.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X