Smithville hosts an Easter egg hunt for kids in the community

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Easter celebrations kicked off early as the town of Smithville hosted an Easter egg hunt for kids in the community.

Eggs contained candy and there were special treats for one kid of each age group.

“We had 4 age groups 0-3, 4-5, 6-8, and 9-10 and we had a winner in each age group and the winner of each age group got a big easter basket gift,” said the event coordinator Kimberly Johnson.

Although hunting for eggs brought families out; Johnson had more in store for the kids.

“We have the Easter Bunny here and we have a real easter bunny like a real bunny that somebody brought for the kids to pet on and stuff,” said Johnson.

Smithville event member, Rita Shelton, felt families and children were eager to go out and take part in something aside from COVID- 19 related events.

“It’s nice to get together as a community and kind of celebrate of course this time of year when Jesus died on the cross and rose again. We had a really good turnout today so I think they were all excited to get to come to have an Easter egg hunt and being outside on a beautiful day like this,” said Shelton.

Candy was donated by Smithville citizens and eggs were filled by high school ambassadors. The coordinators let the kids keep their treats, but had a different plan for the eggs.

“We had about 1500 eggs today and the good thing is the kids will get their candy and put it in their basket and give us the eggs back so we can build our egg collection up so we’ll have more next year,” said Johnson.

Smithville coordinators anticipate hosting the event again next year.