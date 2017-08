AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Smithville man is jailed in Amory on assault charges.

28-year-old Joshua Addington is charged with aggravated assault and breaking and entering of a dwelling.

On August 9, Amory Police officers were called to 7th Street South in Amory. Addington is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulting another man with brass knuckles.

Addington’s bond is set at $50,000 thousand. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center.