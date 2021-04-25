Smithville recognizes 10 year anniversary of EF-5 tornado

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-10 years after an EF-5 destroyed most of Smithville. The community gathered to remember the people who died during the twister and how far the town has come.

“I hope it means a lot to the family that they will never be forgotten that we try to remember them every year on April 27th or around that time,” said event committee member Rita Shelton.

For the people that survived the horrific storm, the raw emotions and vivid memories from the Storm live on when they talk about their loved ones.

“My mother was killed in the tornado she was one of the 16 that was killed that day she was in her house by herself and she got her bible and got in the bathroom and she thought she was going to be okay in which she was she went up in a whirlwind into heaven,” said tornado survivor Bridget Lee.

Ten years past the date of April 27, 2011, 16 names are still remembered through the town of Smithville. The community gathered to keep their names alive and though April 27th will always be a day to remember for the town event coordinators are hopeful for a bright future.

“We have a lot of new residents that are coming in and a lot of new residential construction we have some businesses that have come in since the tornado that wasn’t here before and we have some businesses that are coming in even now,” said event committee president Kimberly Johnson.

Johnson said the preparation took months to prepare for an event that would impact the entire Monroe County town, but their community was in full support.

“Our event committee got this all together and they all did a great job they work hard and help get everything going they work for the town and don’t take any money for anything just do it voluntarily,” said Mayor of Smithville Earl Cowley.

Remembering the tornado and the destruction it caused will never leave the minds of those who witnessed it, but there has been progress made.

“I think 10 years is a milestone and it’s good to remember, but it’s also good to look at what’s good that has come out what has gone on how our town looks it looked like a war zone that day and for months after, but it’s also good to see what it looks like now,” said Lee.

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, don’t miss the WCBI special one day in April to remember the tornado outbreak that impacted Smithville and many other towns in the viewing area at 6:30 p.m.