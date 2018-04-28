Smithville Remembers April 27th 2011

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday marked the seventh year since a deadly tornado touched down in Smithville.

This afternoon several dozen residents came out to remember and honor the 16 people who lost their lives on April 27th, 2011. The Smithville remembrance was held at the town’s memorial park monument downtown.

Smithville alderman Nancy Bishop says today is not about remember that day but not forgetting the residents who died.

“To me, it’s inspiration to keep going and to remember these people. They were our neighbors and family and friends and that we should just keep going it motivates us,” said Bishop.

The Smithville tornado was categorized by the national weather service as an EF-5 with estimated winds of up to 205 miles per hour.