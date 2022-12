Smithville Rural Water System under boil water advisory

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A heads up to Smithville customers of the Rural water system, you are under a boil water notice.

This means you should not drink any tap water during the advisory.

You can wash dishes, fruits and vegetables, your hands, and brush your teeth in boiled water.

However, it’s recommended that you use paper plates and bottled water.

