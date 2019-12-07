Smithville Tree Lighting Ceremony

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- One city is making sure that amidst the holiday hustle and bustle, it takes time to remember those lost in one of its darkest days.

The City of Smithville held a tree lighting ceremony at the memorial park tonight.

The park was built to remember the lives of sixteen residents lost in the 2011 tornado.

On the tree are 16 red bows, one for each resident lost.

“We had a tree lighting ceremony this year, we’ve done it for several years. We do it to bring the community together and to remember the 16 that we lost. We want the community to continue to grow but still keep those people in mind,” said Kim Johnson.

The town also hosted its annual Christmas parade tonight.

Residents lined highway 25 as floats passed on by, tossing candy and singing Christmas carols.

Santa even made an appearance and greeted all the boys and girls in the area.