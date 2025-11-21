SNAP benefits coming
JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Department of Human Services is pleased to announce that the issuance of remaining November SNAP benefits is currently underway. Clients can expect their total benefit balance to be available as soon as today.
SNAP clients are encouraged to check their account balance to confirm receipt of benefits.
Per current USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) guidance, full December benefits are expected to be issued on time.
As benefits are distributed, SNAP recipients are advised to:
-
Register for a Connect EBT account and save ConnectEBT to their cell phone home screen to change their PIN after every use to reduce their risk of being the victim of fraud and skimming. (See TUTORIAL)
-
Monitor all account transactions and report any suspicious activity to MDHS. https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/help/snap/snap-fraud/
-
Follow MDHS social media channels for the latest updates on benefit funding and program announcements.
For the latest details, visit www.mdhs.ms.gov or follow official MDHS social channels.
