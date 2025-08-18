SNAP Benefits are being stolen across the state

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – People across the nation have been experiencing SNAP benefit fraud.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is there to give help to those in need.

“I went shopping at Kroger, got all the way to the checkout and found out I had a 0 balance,” said Tony Woodfin, Jr., a SNAP Benefit Fraud victim.

Lowndes County Resident Tony Woodfin, Jr. is supposed to get SNAP Benefits monthly.

However, this month, that wasn’t the case.

Two days after his benefits were scheduled to reload, he realized the funds were stolen.

“I am a multiple time cancer patient and I’m on social security disability. And I receive an allotment that helps feed me and whoever may live in my household,” said Woodfin, Jr.

He said he went to the local Department of Human Services office to get help.

But he was met with disappointment after discovering his funds could not be replaced.

“No one has called, no one has attempted to replace. They’re not even attempting to. They said there was a lack of funds. They don’t have the funds to replace them,” said Woodfin, Jr.

As of December, the American Relief Act of 2025 made it impossible for state agencies to use federal funds to replace stolen benefits.

“Unfortunately, financially, the state and the federal government are no longer replacing benefits, but if your benefits have been stolen, please use our fraud report form so that we can start investigating it,” said Mark Jones, the Chief Communications Officer for Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The Mississippi Department of Human Serivces said it is working to find ways to help clients.

One way is by giving tips on how to avoid benefit theft.

Mark Jones said scams often happen at checkout.

“When you get to the point of sale, go as far as putting your hand on the terminal where you’re going to swipe your card and feel it and see if anything feels out of ordinary. Try to pick up on it. They’re just a plastic piece that looks just like the credit card machine,” said Jones.

MDHS said fraud does happen often — especially since society has turned to more digital purchases.

They said cities near state lines, like Columbus, are a target for fraudulent activity.

“EBT cards are very susceptible to benefit theft in areas that are close to state lines. And part of that, is the reason that you got a high populous state in the Golden Triangle area, and you’re close to the state line. They can hit Alabama and Mississippi at the same time,” said Jones.

A Columbus woman, who asked to remain anonymous, also had her benefits stolen last weekend.

“My balance was literally 44 cents and I’m like ‘What is going on?’ So, I called the card and recent transactions. It said it was using 98 dollars this day, 98 the next day, and then it got to the total amount of my stamps, which was 300 and something,” said Jones.

The fraud victim said the card purchases were from Philadelphia, but she said she has never been to that area.

This came as a shock when she found about the fraud in line at the store.

“I would literally give somebody my last when it comes to food. But for somebody to take food out of me and my child’s mouth, that’s the lowest you can go, so I was more hurt than anything,” said the Columbus woman.

Even though they can’t replace funds, MDHS advises benefit recipients to still report the theft –when and where it happened — so they can investigate the case and catch the scammers behind it.

They also recommend changing your pin frequently — especially close to the time your benefits are scheduled to reload.

On MSDH’s website, you can find a video describing how to change your EBT pin from your phone and more tips on avoiding fraud.

Please contact the office if you do experience benefit theft.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.