SNAP Benefits to officially reopen in Mississippi and Alabama

MISSISSIPPI AND ALABAMA (WCBI) – The reopening of the Federal government will mean the return of SNAP benefits for recipients in Mississippi and Alabama.

The Departments of Human Services in both states have released information on when the food assistance funds will start flowing again.

Recipients whose benefits are usually issued on the 14th or later will get their full benefit on their regular days.

In Mississippi, DHS will begin issuing the difference between the prorated November amount and the approved full November amount as soon as possible to clients whose issuance dates were on November 4 through November 13.

December benefits are expected to be released on time.

