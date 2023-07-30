“Sneaker Ball” at American Legion inspires audience members to make a difference in the community.

Entrepreneur Katina Holliday Wiseman was the guest speaker and encouraged young people to follow their dreams by putting God first, working hard, and not being afraid of failure.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a night of glamour, good food, and inspiration at the Mayor’s Youth Council Blue Carpet Ball in Aberdeen.

It was a “Sneaker Ball” at the American Legion as members of the Mayor’s Youth Council encouraged and inspired audience members to make a positive difference in their community.

“To see the energy they have and how they have infected the school with a walk that is different from others. We have asked each one of them to talk to at least five people in their school and tell them how we need them to perform because it’s about excellence,” said Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott.

Mayor’s Youth Council members say they have learned many valuable life lessons during their time with the leadership group.

“We do tons of things to help in the community such as city cleanups and we go to the food pantry and help, it’s just to boost the self-esteem of the youth and give us things to look forward to in the future,” said Nicolas Shaw of the Mayor Youth Council.

Toniya Brandon of the Mayor Youth Council said it helped build his confidence.

“I’m not afraid to publicly speak anymore, not afraid to go up to anybody and make those connections,” Brandon said.