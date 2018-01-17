Working And Playing This Snow Day

LEE AND MONROE COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – The winter storm made for some tense moments for first responders and motorists, and fun times for others.

“This ice is crazy, you got to be careful on it,” said motorist William Tallent , who didn’t think he was driving too fast when he tried to turn off of Highway 145.

“I slowed down so I could make my turn and the car drove itself straight sideways,” Tallent said.

Nettleton police chief Gary Monaghan was busy throughout the day with weather related wrecks.

“You definitely got to be careful, it’s slick, and once you hit them brakes at the wrong time, you’re in trouble,” said Chief Monaghan.

While public works crews treated major thoroughfares in Tupelo, one wreck on West Main and Airpark was blamed on slick roads.Am 18 wheeler was traveling about 30 miles an hour, the driver couldn’t stop and hit a Camaro, which was disabled in the roadway. Luckily no one was injured.

On the other side of Airpark Road, some workers at Rebound Physical Therapy made snow angels in the parking lot. Inside, some patients who live nearby kept their appointments, but most cancelled.

” it turned south pretty quickly so the rest of our day has kind of cancelled, we called and rescheduled our patients, we don’t want to put them at any risk , and our employees are going to be going home early,” said Mark Bresee, of Rebound Physical Therapy.

Sisters Katherine and Jasmine Steinman tested their snowball making and throwing skills.

“We’re so excited, we don’t see this very often so we’re so excited,” Katherine said.

“I love it, we get to play snowballs, make igloos and I can throw it at my sister. And at you,” Jasmine said.

Tupelo and Lee County Schools, along with ICC have all cancelled classes Wednesday.