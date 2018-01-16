Snow Impact Starting To Be Felt

UNDATED (WCBI) – The arrival of snow in the region is bringing the anticipated travel troubles. The bulk of the precipitation is snow but the problem is the snow is hitting the road and freezing almost instantly. Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting bridge icing all the way from the Tennessee line as far south as Yazoo County. State troopers from Troop F based in New Albany are already responding to accidents .

That’s the same story across most MHP offices including this jack knifed tractor trailer on Interstate 55 North near Senatobia, Drivers are being urged to avoid travel if possible.