Snow possible Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Accumulating snow is possible Sunday evening, and this could create hazardous travel through Monday morning.

A strong disturbance is expected to bring rain changing to sleet then snow Sunday evening across north Mississippi, mainly north of US Highway 82.

Accumulating snow is most likely north of Highway 8, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. Additional changes to the winter weather advisory are possible this afternoon, so stay tuned!