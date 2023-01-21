Soaking Rain Moves in Saturday Evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Saturday is off to a pleasant start, but widespread rain will move in later today.

TODAY: Dry during the morning, but clouds will increase and rain will move in from the south later today. High near 57°. Rain should reach the Golden Triangle area by 5 PM, and the Tupelo area by 8 PM. Expect light to moderate rainfall to last through Saturday night and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Chance of rain: 90%.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies and a few spotty showers. Chance of rain: 30%. High near 54°.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be nice! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our next storm system will arrive on Tuesday and it’s going to be a doozy! Rain and gusty winds are expected on Tuesday as the dynamic system passes very close to northeast Mississippi. Thankfully, moisture will be limited in our area, so we don’t expect any severe storms.

Have a great weekend!