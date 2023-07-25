Social media post leads police to arrest teen at Columbus YMCA
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A social media post led to the arrest of a teenager and the recovery of a stolen weapon.
Monday, the staff at the Columbus YMCA was told of a social media post of a teenage boy showing off a firearm with the comment “At The Y”.
Employees called 911.
Columbus police were on the scene quickly and made contact with a 16-year-old boy.
Officers reportedly found the firearm in his backpack.
The weapon was also found to be stolen.
The teen was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.
He was taken to the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting an appearance in Youth Court.
