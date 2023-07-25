Social media post leads police to arrest teen at Columbus YMCA

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A social media post led to the arrest of a teenager and the recovery of a stolen weapon.

Monday, the staff at the Columbus YMCA was told of a social media post of a teenage boy showing off a firearm with the comment “At The Y”.

Employees called 911.

Columbus police were on the scene quickly and made contact with a 16-year-old boy.

Officers reportedly found the firearm in his backpack.

The weapon was also found to be stolen.

The teen was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting an appearance in Youth Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter