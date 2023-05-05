Social media threat ends with shooting, arrest at apartments in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What started off as a social media threat led to a shooting and an arrest.
23-year-old Braylin Christopher Edinburgh was charged with intimidating a witness.
Columbus police said the shooting happened at The Reserve apartments.
Edinburgh allegedly threatened another person on social media. Investigators said that led to an in-person argument that ended in a shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter