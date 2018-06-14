No charges slated for social media threat-maker

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – A frustrated employee takes to social media to vent but is later met by law enforcement.

The post specifically called for blood, and yet no charges have been filed in connection with the threat.

The employee who posted the threat on Facebook, has taken it down and apologized but has left a work staff on edge.

“We have so much going on right now with people going into churches and schools and businesses and shooting them up, so we have to take this seriously,” said Bruce Police Chief, Tony Sockwell.

The late Tuesday evening post said quote: “I think Bruce, MS needs a bloodbath.”

Police say the man is an employee of Haworth seating plant, and there are rumors he was bullied by co-workers.

“We talked to the employer, and they said him and another employee had words about something about where he was putting the stuff and that he wanted put somewhere else,” Sockwell said.

What’s interesting, however, is when Bruce Police went to the employee’s home, no charges were filed.

Chief Sockwell said it’s because the post was too vague, and nothing specific was threatened.

“We talked to our DA, We talked to the FBI, several different agencies, and as far as any charges right now there is not. But if he continues to do it and put this back on there then we will proceed with charges,” said Sockwell.

The man has no criminal background or history of mental illness.

When police arrived at his house, the man had a pistol in his possession, and even though there were no charges, police took the gun as a precaution.

The man apologized Thursday morning, quote: “Sorry about my rant. I’m not a threat to anyone… only myself.”

But as a result, Haworth now has two armed security guards on site.

“They were put in place because of this,” Sockwell confirmed.

…and the man is being kept under close watch.

“He’s on a watch list now, where we are watching him, and we’re keeping an eye on Haworth,” said Sockwell.

The man apologized, and look at the result: He’s on a watch list, and his office now has armed security.

If you want to vent about your frustrations, it might be safe to say not to take it to social media.

And you know anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, please direct them to this number 1-800-273-8255 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.