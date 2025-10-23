Social Media video leads to two arrests in Baldwyn

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A video on social media helped lead to serious charges against two Baldwyn residents.

After receiving information from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and Adult Protection Services, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators began an investigation of an alleged assault on a vulnerable person.

A key piece of evidence was a video that appears to show a man and a woman physically assaulting a woman with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Further evidence led investigators to arrest Bradley and Katlynn Hamblin of Baldwyn.

Both Hamblins were charged with one count of infliction of physical pain on a vulnerable person and one count of sexual battery.

Bond has been set at $250,000 each.

They are currently in the Lee County Jail.

