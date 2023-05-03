SOCSD shares successes during State of the Region meeting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Administrators with the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District shared their stories of success during the State of the Region meeting.

A panel discussion focusing on the “Starkville-Oktibbeha Story” looked at the unique innovations in the district, such as Partnership Middle School, Acadedmic Houses, Intersessions, and the school’s recently adopted modified calendar.

Deputy Superintendent Christy Maulding said it’s important to let others know how the district implemented its innovations with support from parents, staff, and the entire community.

“We’ve learned to meet, pivot and adjust, our students are excited about the opportunities. They are engaged. The growth of our students is evident. We are preparing students that are college and career ready and our community and university are embracing the changes and opportunities of growth and innovation,” said Maulding.

The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is only the second in Northeast Mississippi to adopt the modified calendar.

