East Webster Softball Head Coach Berryhill Retires After Eight Seasons

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Following eight seasons at the helm of East Webster softball, head coach Lee Berryhill tells WCBI he is retiring to pursue another opportunity.

Berryhill said the decision was not easy. He thanked the East Webster administration and his players for his memorable time with the Wolverines.

Prior to his time at East Webster, Berryhill coached baseball at Eupora high school for 17 years, earning two titles.

He finishes his career with seven softball titles between slow-pitch and fast-pitch.