Winston Co. NAACP Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County NAACP celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday.

Dr. King died more than five decades ago. For young people, it’s hard to imagine that time in history, but by focusing on younger citizens, the Winston County NAACP hopes to bring King’s critical role in history to life.

- Advertisement -

Young people were always a big part of the dream held by Dr. King.

“The youth is our tomorrow,” said Winston County NAACP President Dean Miller.

She said it’s imperative that young people know about their history.

“If we don’t start with them now then they won’t know what to do so we’re trying to train them up,” said Miller.

Community members packed the city courtroom to hear their young people give speeches and sing songs remembering Dr. King.

Gloria Turnipseed always comes to the program. This year She said she is looking forward to the children performing.

“I am so excited today to see the young little ones be apart of this program,” said Turnipseed.

Long-time state leader Charles Hampton said this program shines a light on history.

“We should never forget the work that Dr. King did because he did the thing for all people that we come together as one,” said Hampton.

This program is one way to show that unity and appreciation.

The Winston County NAACP has been actively celebrating Dr. King since 2005