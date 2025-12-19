Soggy and potentially stormy Thursday evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storm potential Thursday to cool and drier Friday. Isolated rain chances will be back for the weekend with another weak cold front.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A strong cold front is moving through Mississippi during the early evening hours of our Thursday night. This is the driving motion of showers and storms to the East, as the front progresses. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening. With wind being the highest concern followed by a low end tornado threat. A TORNADO WATCH has been placed until 9PM. Stay weather aware.

FRIDAY: Behind the front, cooler and drier air will be quickly moving in for the end of the week. This will help clear out cloud coverage, leaving us with plenty of sun. Temperatures will take a drop though, back into the lower 50s. Lows will fall close to freezing, in the low to middle 30s.

WEEKEND: Cloud coverage will return with a shift in the wind, pulling more moisture North from the Gulf. Another front will be expected Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances will increase during this time too. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 60s, with lows in the low to middle 40s.