Soggy, but cooler pattern will persist

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Below average temperatures and daily rain chances will continue to dominate our weather pattern for the foreseeable future.

THIS WEEKEND: Broadly, the big driver of this trend we are seeing is the fact that a stationary from has stalled out in our area. This will allow extremely moist air to stay over our region and drive the chance for heavy downpours and lots of cloud cover. That cloud cover will keep us in the upper 80s for high temperatures, and give us some seasonable but muggy low temps in the low 70s. Sunday does look to be the warmer day of the two this weekend, and both have an equal chance of rain at 50%.

INTO NEXT WEEK: More of the same is expected to start the week, as our rain chances rise to 60% Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 80s once again. Not much day to day variability is expected with this forecast, because as long as that stationary front is near by, it will continue to influence our weather pattern. This means that next week will likely continue the trend of upper 80s high temperatures and daily rain chances.