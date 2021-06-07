Soggy start to the new workweek

SUMMARY: Keep the umbrella and rain gear on standby for the next few days because widespread rain and storm chances will continue the first half of the workweek. Several more inches could add up, leading to some flooding issues as time goes by. Rain chances will decrease mid to late week but it will be seasonably warm & humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread chance of scattered rain and storms once again as we kick off a new workweek. Lightning and torrential downpours are possible with the stronger cells. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. A bit breezy winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible. Overnight lows around 70.

TUESDAY: More rain and storms with the chance. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain is 40-50%. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Just a very slight chance of a storm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lows around 70.

WEEKEND: Showers & storms remain possible both days. Otherwise a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.

