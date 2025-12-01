Soggy Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be a rainy week, so make sure to keep the rain gear with you! Temperatures will stick to below average, but will begin to increase by the end of the week.

MONDAY: As moisture builds so will the clouds. It will be a cold start to your Monday with highs only reaching the mid 40s by the afternoon. Showers will move in from the west starting in the early afternoon hours and will last into the overnight hours. Sadly, there will not be much of a break from the rain after the afternoon hours begin.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue for the overnight hours, but then begin to clear into the early Tuesday hours. Lows will fall into the mid 30s with winds from the NW at 5 to 10 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers are possible in the early morning hours. The rest of your Tuesday should be mostly dry, but will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the mid 20s. BRRRR!!!

MID-WEEK: Wednesday will be your one dry day with highs in the low 50s and a partly cloudy sky overhead. Rain chances will return to end the week and even into the weekend.