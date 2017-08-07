Soggy Summer Pattern

TONIGHT: Areas of rain and t-showers will linger during the evening with some activity continuing during the night. Lows will hover in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Additional widespread rain and storms are possible. Any shower or storm may produce locally heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. Below average highs in the 80s are likely.

WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY: The overall weather pattern will not be changing much going forward and that means a daily chance for scattered showers and storms along with slightly below average highs in the mid to upper 80s.

