Sold-Out Weekend for Area Hotels

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s not just Starkville seeing an increase in business. This weekend over 40 soccer teams are in Columbus for a tournament.

That in combination with events in Starkville has led to sold-out hotels across the Golden Triangle.

General Manager Wayne Cothran says they are still seeing people trying to book a room, or 6.

But the increase in business also comes with its own set of challenges.

“We have several processes that we have to go through. We have to make sure we have enough breakfast food for all the people who are going to be here. Usually when there’s teenagers or younger kids that we have to have and make sure that we have more pancake mix and things like that that we wouldn’t normally have as much of. We have to make sure we’re staffed at the front desk, to make sure we have plenty of people, and housekeeping coming in, and cleaning rooms, and cleaning up after, and stock everything,” said General Manager Wayne Cothran.

Hotel staff also have to make sure they have enough supplies, including towels, soap, and toiletries.