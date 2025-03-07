Soldier returns home to surprise children at two different schools

Major Drew Headings is given a hero's welcome at Carver and ECEC

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – In a crowded cafeteria, Major Drew Headings saw his son Crosby’s face to face for the first time in a year.

After the emotional welcome home, the Carver kids lined the hallways with banners and noisemakers for a hero’s parade.

The next stop was the Early Childhood Education Center, where Major Headings dropped in on his daughter Glory’s class.

Major Headings was deployed to East Africa, where he supported aviation operations across the continent.

The Tupelo soldier said being able to surprise both of his kids was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I wasn’t anxious or stressed until I rounded the corner and I could see him, then emotions set in. He is a little more emotional, so I knew that is what was going to happen. He brought a little more emotion out of me. This one (Glory) is tough as nails, a lot more like me so this was the easier one,” Maj. Headings said.

Hillary Headings spent the past year holding down the home front while also volunteering her time and energy at both of her children’s schools. In fact, Hillary was named TPSD Parent of the Year. The proud wife and mom says having her husband back home means the family is complete, once again.

“It doesn’t feel right without him but we made it through and survived this journey, and we are happy it is over with,” Hillary Headings said.

The kids are happy their Dad is back home, and Glory has a request.

“Let him watch Wicked with me,” Glory said.

ECEC Principal Katie Coon says the homecoming surprise was a big treat.

“Glory’s classmates knew her Dad was gone and maybe didn’t understand where he was or doing, but knew it was special when he returned,” Coon said.

Major Headings and his family will take a beach trip to celebrate his return home.

This was the first overseas deployment for Major Headings.