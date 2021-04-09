Some candidates questioning general election absentee and affidavit votes

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – We’re hearing from a couple of candidates in the recent primary elections who are saying – don’t count them out, just because the numbers are not in their favor.

That’s because there still may be outstanding ballots.

Absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before election day will be counted.

The state allows 5 working days for those ballots to arrive in the municipal clerk’s office.

The deadline for absentee ballot mailed by election day is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13th.

That’s also the last day for a person who cast an affidavit ballot to present an acceptable form of the photo identification or complete an affidavit of religious objection.

All elections must be certified and results forwarded to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office on Friday, April 16th.