Some former Hamilton daycare workers sentenced in Monroe County court

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Some former Hamilton daycare workers accused of scaring children have been sentenced in the Monroe County Justice Court.

Oci-Anna Kilburn, Sierra McCandless, Misty Shyenne Mills, and Jennifer Newman were each charged with five counts of misdemeanor child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

Traci Hutson, the fifth daycare worker in this case, was charged with failure for mandatory reporting and simple assault on a minor.

Hutson pleaded guilty to the latter and the former was pending on if she met the demands of the court.

Kilburn and McCandless pleaded no contest to the five charges. The two will serve one year in jail, 12 months probation, and pay a fine of over $5,900.

Newman pleaded guilty to only one of the charges with the other four charges pending on if she met the court’s demands. She was sentenced to six months of jail time suspended with 12 months probation.

Mills has not had her day in court yet.

The five women are linked to a cell phone video showing at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, showing someone wearing a mask from the movie Scream, scaring children.

