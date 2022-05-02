Some Lowndes County voters may be switching polling places

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County voters may be switching polling places in the near future.

Supervisors take the first steps to redraw district lines today.

The Board unanimously approved recommending a redistricting plan drawn up by Slaughter ad Associates.

The next step will be a public hearing, which is scheduled for the Board’s first meeting in June.

Overall, Lowndes County lost population between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. That and population shifts within the county mean that District boundaries have to be redrawn to ensure voter strength.

“We all know that the lines were going to change some. We had change in the population; we lost about 1,500 people in population from the census last time, so we were aware that there was going to be some things change, that the lines would change some,” said Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors “All in all, I’m pleased with how that looks. I think, obviously, the other supervisors are too, that we unanimously voted to recommend this plan to go to the public hearing.”

That public hearing will be at the Board of Supervisors’ June 6th meeting.

The redistricting plan may also be voted on at that meeting.